YS Jagan extends Bakrid wishes to Muslims
The Chief Minister said that the Bakrid festival is celebrating the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm wishes to the Muslims on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha (Bakrid). The Chief Minister said that the Bakrid festival is celebrating the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.
He said that all Muslims celebrate this festival with devotion, regardless of the rich and poor, and wished that Allah's blessings be with all the people always.
Meanwhile, thousands of Muslims thronged Mosques and Edgahs to offer special prayers across Krishna and NTR District in connection with Bakrid celebrations on Thursday. As many as 10,000 devout muslims performed Eid ul- Adha Namaz and Bakrid prayers at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC) in Vijayawada. The police also diverted the traffic for a few hours. Meanwhile, as part of the celebrations the devotees embraced each other to exchange greetings. Besides, all Idgahs witnessed a large number of Muslims in Machilipatnam and Pedana Vuyyuru, Kankipadu, and Gudivada of Krishna district. District Collectors, MLAs, and other public representatives have extended their greetings on this auspicious occasion.