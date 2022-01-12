YS Jagan extends Sankranti wishes to Telugu people all over the world

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended warm wishes to the Telugu people all over the world on the eve of Sankranti. The chief minister has explained the uniqueness of the Sankranthi festival stating that the festival is a symbol of the Telugu culture, traditions of our people, motherland, and love towards villages.

He said Sankranti is the festival that represents the respect given to farmers, agriculture, and uniqueness to the Telugu people," said CM Jagan.

YS Jagan said that every family in villages should celebrate Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma festivals happily. Bhogi fires, chanting of the Haridas, the traditional Gangireddu bulls, kite flying competitions, Rangoli competitions, etc will bring fervour to the festival.