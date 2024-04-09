Live
YS Jagan extends Ugadi wishes to people of AP
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadi festival
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadi festival. He greeted the Telugu people across the world and expressed his hopes for a prosperous year ahead.
In his message, the CM wished for abundant rains, successful crops, and happiness for farmers and professionals in the coming year. He emphasized the importance of cultural traditions and expressed his desire to see every household in villages and towns adorned with art.
