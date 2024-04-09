  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan extends Ugadi wishes to people of AP

YS Jagan extends Ugadi wishes to people of AP
x
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadi festival

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadi festival. He greeted the Telugu people across the world and expressed his hopes for a prosperous year ahead.

In his message, the CM wished for abundant rains, successful crops, and happiness for farmers and professionals in the coming year. He emphasized the importance of cultural traditions and expressed his desire to see every household in villages and towns adorned with art.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X