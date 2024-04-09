YS Jagan extends Ugadi wishes to people of AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadi festival. He greeted the Telugu people across the world and expressed his hopes for a prosperous year ahead.

In his message, the CM wished for abundant rains, successful crops, and happiness for farmers and professionals in the coming year. He emphasized the importance of cultural traditions and expressed his desire to see every household in villages and towns adorned with art.

రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. శ్రీ క్రోధి నామ సంవత్సరంలో నా అక్కచెల్లెమ్మలు, అన్నదమ్ములు, అవ్వాతాతలు, విద్యార్థులు అందరికీ మంచి జరిగి రాష్ట్రం సుభిక్షంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 9, 2024



