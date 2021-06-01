YS Jagan files counter in CBI court over bail cancellation petition, asks to cancel it

A petition filed by YCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking cancellation of YS Jagan's bail was heard in a CBI court on Tuesday. The advocates of Jagan filed a 98-page counter on the occasion. The counter-petition stated that Jagan had nowhere violated the bail conditions and that the petitioner's contention that Jagan was influencing the CBI was not true.

Jagan's lawyers said that the CBI was operating under the Central Home Ministry and that Raghurama was not involved in the case. Lawyers on the occasion recalled that the Supreme Court had ruled in the past that third parties should not interfere in such cases.

Jagan's counsel contended that the language used by petitioner Raghurama Krishnam Raju in his petition was highly objectionable. The advocate further said Raghurama Krishnam Raju was accused in a Rs 900 crore bank fraud case and there were CBI cases against him and their investigation was still ongoing. The petitioner said that he was already committing anti-party activities while continuing as YSRCP party MP and had already written a letter to the Speaker to disqualify him.

Jagan said in his counter-petition that Raghurama Raju was looking to use the court for his personal and selfish purposes. The CBI court has already asked the CBI and YS Jagan three times to file a counter-petition on the bail revocation petition. The court gave June 1 as a last chance and hence Jagan's lawyers filed a counterclaim today. The court adjourned the case till June 14.