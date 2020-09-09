YS Jagan flags of Kisan train in Anantapur to export horticulture products across country

Kisan train from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi has been which runs from Anantapur to Adarsh ​​Nagar in Delhi has been launched today. The Kisan Rail (00784 ATP - ANDI KISAN RAIL) was launched on Wednesday morning. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi via video conference. State Highways and Buildings Minister Malagundla Shankara Narayana from Anantapur district, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatrami Reddy, Guntakallu DRM Alok Tiwari and others were also present.

The fruits grown in Anantapur are well known in Delhi as well as other places that are being exported from Anantapur to various states of the country as well as to Bangladesh and the Middle East. The first Kisan train from Anantapur to Hastinapur had a sleeper coach bogie specially set up to carry 500 tonnes of various horticultural products as well as farmers, officials and some traders. Transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail services saves travel time and cost as compared to road transport. Moreover, if the crop is sold outside the state, it will fetch a good price, which will greatly benefit the farmers.



The first Kisan train from Maharashtra to Bihar was launched last month. The Kisan train from Deolali in Nashik district to Danapur in Bihar was inaugurated by Union Agriculture and Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in August. The Kisan train from Anantapur to Delhi runs daily from October.

