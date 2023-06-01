YS Jagan flays Chandrababu in Kurnool, takes jibe at TDP's manifesto

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana funds distribution event slammed at Chandrababu stating that the latter would resort to any sort of politics to come into power.

Responding to the TDP's Mahanadu, Jagan took a dig at Naidu alleging that the one who backstabbed NTR once is now glorifying. He also reacted to the TDP's manifesto and said that it was lifted from Karnataka and accused Naidu would stoop to any level for the alliances. The Chief Minister challenged TDP national president on whether he had candidates to contest in 175 constituencies.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who disbursed the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana funds said that there is not a single mandal with drought like in the TDP regime. CM Jagan asked the farmers to see the difference between the previous government's rule and the current government's rule.