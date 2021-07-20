YS Jagan gave priority to Nomadic tribes, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the leader who has given priority to nomadic tribes in the nominated posts.

Speaking at a state Most Backward Castes corporation meeting held at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said CM Jagan was implementing several welfare programs and called for taking them to the field level.

He questioned why so many opportunities were not given during Chandrababu's reign. He said it was possible because of CM Jagan's responsibility towards society and the people.

He recalled CM YS Jagan's words of giving priority to education. The meeting was attended by BC Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, MLC Lella Appireddy, and others.