YS Jagan government failed on all fronts in two years: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri:TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday stressed the need for exposing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's multiple failures as it has neglected the coronavirus pandemic besides giving a raw deal in handing over welfare benefits. He said that the YSRCP regime behaved negligently towards the control of the rising infections and it did not carry out proper vaccination.

The TDP chief addressed a meeting of party important leaders, including the Assembly constituency in-charge persons on future strategy to expose the YSRCP government's all-round failures.

Naidu said that irregularities took place in the Group-1 jobs in AP and the YSRCP leaders were not trying to protect the interests of the genuine candidates.

Expressing concern over the future of youth, Chandrababu Naidu said that this government had no capability to attract industries and create jobs. Rapes, settlements, faction killings and ganja smuggling reared their ugly heads everywhere.

He accused the Jagan government of ignoring the irrigation and Special Category Status (SCS) for AP. "Tamil Nadu got an efficient noble laureate as economic advisor. AP got inefficient persons for the same. The High Court order in the Mansas issue is a slap in the face of Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said adding that a wholesale corruption was going on in the state even as the sand, soil, liquor and mining mafias were ruling the roost. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised Pattiseema but now using it. The Polavaram works were having problems under the present regime.

The former chief minister said that the Jagan regime should have to pay Rs 1.80 lakh to each woman during its five year rule. The Chief Minister promised to give Rs 3,000 pension to every woman aged above 45 years belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities. Now, an empty hand was being shown to them. Just Rs 18,000 was being given to some women, he added.