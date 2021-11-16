YS Jagan handovers B-form to MLC candidates to be elected under MLA quota

It is learned that YS Jagan has finalized the YSRCP candidates for the MLC elections in the Andhra Pradesh MLA quota. MLC candidates met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM's camp office today. On this occasion, CM Jagan handed over the B-Form to the MLC candidates. MLC candidates Palavalasa Vikrant (Srikakulam), Isaac Basha (Kurnool), DC Govindareddy (Kadapa) MLC candidates took the over the hands of CM Jagan. In a short while the MLC candidates will go to the Secretariat and be nominated.



Palavasala Vikrant, who was elected as the YSRCP MLC candidate under the MLA quota, is the third generation leader from the Palavalasa family to enter politics. His grandfather Naidu and grandmother Rukmunamma Unukuru served as MLAs in the Palavalasa Sangham. His father Rajasekharam served as an MLA, a member of the Rajya Sabha and a ZP chairman. Vikrant served as DCCB chairman.



Devasani Chinna Govindareddy, who was selected as the MLC YSRCP candidate in the MLC quota, was selected in Group-1 in 1988 and served as the Regional Transport Commissioner. He was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Transport, resigned in 2001 and entered politics at the instigation of the late leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In 2004, he was elected MLA from Badvel constituency on behalf of Congress and later joined the YSRCP after the death of YSR.



Meanwhile, Ishaq Basha of Nandyal in Kurnool district is playing an active role in politics as a minority community leader. He served as the President of the YSRCP Nandyal Town Branch in 2018 and is currently the Secretary of State for the YSRCP Minority Section and the Chairman of the Nandyal Market Committee. DC Govinda Reddy, Palavalasa Vikrant, Ishaq Basha, Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas, several MLAs and leaders were present on the occasion of B-Form distribution.