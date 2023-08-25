YS Jagan heads to Vizianagaram to lay stone for Tribal University

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left to Vizianagaram a while ago to lay the foundation stone of the Central Tribal University at Salur in Vizianagaram district on Friday.



The university will be spread across 561.88 acres in Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals of Vizianagaram district. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 834 crores.

CM YS Jagan will lay the foundation stone of the university in the presence of Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.