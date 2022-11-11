YS Jagan inaugurates Global Spices Processing Facility Unit in Palanadu district

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that AP is going to be the largest spice manufacturing plant not only in the country but also in Asia. Speaking after inaugurating the Global Spices Processing Facility Unit at Vankayala Padu village of Yadlapadu mandal in the Palanadu district on Friday.



CM Jagan said that this spices facility will be a great boon for 14,000 farmers and about 20,000 metric tons of spices are processed annually at a cost of about 200 crores with about 15 types of spices are processed. He said that if the second phase is completed, we will have the honor of having the largest spices processing unit not only in the country but also in Asia.



CM Jagan has assured that the ITC company will get full support from the government for the second phase of work, which is a proof of ease of doing business in AP. CM Jagan described taking the number one position in ease of doing business for three consecutive years as a great change.



He said that with the intention of providing better conditions to the farmers, the government has planned 26 food processing units across the state with an investment of Rs. 3,450 crores, which will benefit the farmers in every district and also create jobs and opined that due to the processing, the farmers will get good returns for their crops.