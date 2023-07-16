YS Jagan is committed for welfare of Backward Castes: YV Subba Reddy

During the BC Garjana Sabha held in Visakhapatnam, YV Subba Reddy, the Uttarandhra Incharge, praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for his support and initiatives towards the welfare of BCs. Subba Reddy highlighted that Jaganmohan Reddy's efforts in providing representation and posts to BCs showing his commitment to their upliftment. He specifically mentioned the appointment of R. Krishnaiah to the Rajya Sabha as an example of Jagan's intention to give a political platform to BCs.

Subba Reddy emphasised that BCs in Andhra Pradesh are receiving greater opportunities compared to other states, thanks to the initiatives of the Jaganmohan Reddy government. He stated that Jagan recognised the importance of BCs and considers them the backbone of the society.

Minister Venugopal Krishna, in his speech at the BC Garjana Sabha, highlighted the initiatives taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to address the concerns of BCs (Backward Classes). He mentioned that Andhra Pradesh is the first state to establish a committee of five IAS officers for a comprehensive survey of the BC community. He expressed his concern over the challenges faced by BCs in terms of marriage, stating that multiple generations have struggled with this issue.

Venugopal Krishna further mentioned that BCs have historically relied on income from caste-based professions to sustain themselves. He praised former Chief Minister YSR (Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy) for his efforts in alleviating poverty among BCs. However, he criticized Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of keeping BCs away from engineering education.