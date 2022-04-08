YS Jagan launches Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, says education should not be stopped due to poverty

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has opined that the real property given to children by their parents would be education and that education should not be stopped under any circumstances due to poverty. Addressing students and mothers at the second installment fund release event of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena in the Nandyal district, he reiterated that education is the only asset given to students and assured the parents that the government is there to help them financially.



"We have brought about revolutionary changes in the field of education; education should not be stopped due to poverty and those families will not get out of poverty if the children are not given the education," YS Jagan said. CM Jagan assured that facilities in educational institutions would also be improved further and opined that he was proud to provide children with good meals in addition to education.

YS Jagan said government is gradually making a path towards the English medium by bringing bilingual books. He said that welfare schemes are being implemented with the intention that if the mothers are good, the children will also be good.