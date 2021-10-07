YS Jagan launches second installment of the YSR Asara scheme, says he fulfilled the promise

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government is organising YSR Asara scheme celebrations from today to 18th of this month. Speaking at the launch of second installment of 'YSR Asara' in the Prakasam district, the CM said that he had fulfilled the promise given to the women groups.

He said that the government is depositing Rs. 6,439.52 crore under the second tranche, which will sum it to Rs 25,512 crore in four installments. He said the scheme will be implemented in the YSR Kadapa district from November 6 to 15 after the by-elections for the Badvel constituency.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu, CM said that the Dwacra women were stuck in debt believing the TDP's words. He alleged that the TDP government has stopped zero interest scheme to women. The chief minister recalled that the YSRCP government had launched the zero interest scheme and were able to stand on their legs with government support.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who reached Ongole on Thursday was welcomed by ministers, MLAs, and officials at the helipad. Women and party cadre welcomed YS Jagan heartily along the way from Police Training College (PTC) to the assembly hall set up at the PVR Boys' High School. He launched the second installment of 'YSR Asara' and disbursed the amount to women groups.

The CM reached the YSR Asara Sabha venue set up at Ongole PVR Boys' High School and visited the stalls set up by the women there. Later, participated in a face-to-face program with the beneficiaries at the venue and launched a cash deposit scheme for beneficiaries of YSR Asara.