YS Jagan lays foundation stone for bio ethanol unit in Gummalladoddi in East Godavari

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the bio ethanol unit being set up by Assago Industries at a cost of Rs.270 crore at Gummalladoddi in Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district.



200 kiloliters of bio ethanol will be produced per day through this greenfield unit being set up in 20 acres at APIIC Industrial Park near Rajamahendravaram. This unit will provide employment to 100 people directly and 400 people indirectly.



The central government has issued an order mandating 20 per cent bio-ethanol blend in every liter of petrol by 2025-26, with an aim to reduce carbon emissions by increasing consumption of green fuel and reducing the crude oil import bill.



Currently, the average ethanol content in a liter of petrol is 8.41 percent. Several studies have revealed that 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions are reduced by using quintals of ethanol. With the central government setting huge targets, many companies are coming forward to invest in the state in this sector.



Assago Industries Managing Director Ashish Gurnani said that the state government has paid special attention by speedily granting all permissions from land allotments and through these investments, Andhra Pradesh will be a leader in the field of green renewable energy. He expressed hope that Andhra Pradesh will stand as an alternative energy hub in the future.



He said that 500 people will get employment through this unit and the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, which is an agriculture-based state, will get an additional benefit. "Farmers are said to benefit financially with ethanol by utilising the waste of food grains, oils and agricultural products," he said.