YS Jagan lays foundation stone for development programs of worth Rs. 330 crore in Eluru

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been to Eluru tour in West Godavari has launched various development programs. He arrived at the Eluru Ashram grounds by helicopter at 10:30 am and was warmly welcomed by ministers, people's representatives and YSRCP leaders. The CM then laid the foundation stone for several development works set up at Tammileru Canal. As many as 11 road works undertaken in the district at a cost of Rs. 200 crore and held bhumipuja for Tammileru canal conservation works to be constructed in Eluru city with a cost of Rs. 100 crore. The chief minister has laid for other developmental programs in Dendulur constituency.

Later, the chief minister has visited photo exhibition set up at VVnagar. From there, he went straight to the wedding hall and attended the wedding of the daughter of former mayor Sheikh Nur Jahan and blessed the newly wedded couple. The chief minister then reached back to the helipad and left for Tadepalli. CM Jagan was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Ministers Taneti Vanitha and Ranganatha Raju, MPs Kotagiri Sridhar and Margani Bharat, MLAs Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Abbaiah Chowdhury, Grandhi Srinivas and Tellam Balaraju.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister Alla Nani said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of Eluru and responding immediately to any difficulties of people and allocating funds. "Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for various works to be undertaken in Eluru at a cost of Rs 330 crore," Alla Nani concluded.