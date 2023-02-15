YS Jagan leaves to Kadapa district, to perform Bhumi Pooja for steel plant

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan will visit Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula constituencies in YSR district.



He left Tadepalli residence on Wednesday morning and will reach Sunnapurallapalle of Jammalamadugu mandal at 10.50 hrs. He will perform Bhumi Pooja between 11.10 to 11.30 at JSW Steel Plant and plaques will be unveiled.

He will participate in the meeting between 11.45 and 12.45 hrs and leave from there at 1.20 and reach Pulivendula at 1.40. the chief minister will attend Mooli Balarami Reddy's son's wedding reception at SCSR function hall in Pulivendula and bless newly wed couple.