Jagan meets Guv

Jagan meets Guv
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met state governor Justice Abdul Nazeer.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan and invited to a reception event of honouring Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra in Vijayawada tomorrow evening.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, who served as the Chief Justice of the AP High Court, was recently promoted as the Supreme Court judge



