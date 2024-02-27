YS Jagan meets party leaders in Mangalagiri, says emphasises on govt. achievements

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is actively preparing for the upcoming assembly elections has held a meeting with party leaders in Mangalagiri. The leaders and key figures from all 175 constituencies gathered to discuss important strategies and messages for the upcoming campaign.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised on key points including the importance of highlighting the government's achievements, the need for credibility in politics, and the contrast with the opposition leader, Chandrababu. YS Jagan reminded the party's track record of fulfilling promises and delivering on welfare schemes for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the commitment to credibility and transparency, highlighting that they have fulfilled 99% of their promises and have brought significant changes and improvements to various sectors, including education, welfare, and governance.

He also emphasised the party's dedication to provide welfare without discrimination and corruption, ensuring that benefits reach all households, irrespective of caste or economic status.

Overall, the meeting aimed to rally support for the YSRCP by showcasing their accomplishments and outlining their vision for the future, positioning the party as a reliable and welfare-oriented choice for the people of Andhra Pradesh.