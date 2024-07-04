Live
Just In
YS Jagan meets Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, extends support to him
Highlights
YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemns the cases being filed against party members and stated that those are the illegal cases.
YS Jagan visited Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in jail in Nellore district and expressed his support for him. He stated that illegal cases were filed against Pinnelli and said that politics should be focused on serving the people rather than engaging in tyranny.
Further speaking he emphasized that the YSRCP is committed to fight for the welfare of all citizens regardless of caste or religion and urged police to stop attacks on opposition leaders.
Next Story
