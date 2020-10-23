YS Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed people by destroying Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of committing treason against the people of Andhra Pradesh by destroying their dream capital Amaravati.

Naidu deplored that even though Amaravati had full potential to become an economic powerhouse and growth engine for all the 13 districts of the State, the YSRCP government was bent on demolishing it.

Naidu said the ruling party was blind to Amaravati's capacity to wipe out all the losses and injustices done to state during reorganisation by becoming a vibrant centre of the state's wealth and a source of huge employment for future generations.

Marking completion of five years since foundation stone was laid for capital on Thursday on Twitter, Naidu said that a city that was a hub of construction works with labourers and heavy machinery previously was now reduced to a place of gloom and inaction.

The YSRCP raised expectations on constructing Amaravati before elections but after coming to power, they destroyed the people's dreams. It was a crime against the very people who voted and made Jagan the Chief Minister of the state, he said.

Naidu said that the government had watered down the great expectations raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries of different countries who gave inspirational messages at the time of foundation stone laying exactly on this day five years ago at Uddandarayunipalem village in Core Capital area. "An attack was launched to defame Amaravati with baseless propaganda and half truths and untruths. Works completed at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore were stopped in an irresponsible manner," the TDP chief said.