YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blames shortage on slow vaccination drive

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that vaccination is the only answer to corona pandemic. Speaking to district collectors and SPs as part of Spandana programme on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the country has been manufacturing lesser number of doses of vaccine than the actual requirement and the state government has been vaccinating people as per the allotments made by the Central government. He said the impact of Covid has been decreasing gradually and the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.82 per cent from 25 per cent during second wave.

Lauding the efforts of village secretariat staff, volunteers, Asha workers, doctors, ANMs and district collectors in containing Covid, the Chief Minister said door-to-door fever survey was conducted 13 times and the people with symptoms were identified, tested and treated. He congratulated them for putting in efforts to decrease the mortality rate and containing the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said the state government has set the target to plant one crore saplings from August 15 to August 30 and directed the district collectors to take necessary measures.