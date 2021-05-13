YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveys Ramadan wishes to all Muslims in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the Muslims on the eve of Ramadan festival to be celebrated on Friday. A press release was issued on Thursday to this effect.

"With the blessings of Allah, good luck prevails to the people of the state and to the humanity of the world. Everyone should get out of the coronavirus epidemic and live with longevity,Ys Jagan said. He further added that Ramadan is a unique festival as that it combines discipline, philanthropy, and charitable thinking.



During this month of the revelation of the Holy Quran, all Muslim brothers and sisters continue their spiritual life by worshiping Allah faithfully with a strict fast initiation for a month.



Special prayers are offered with the aim of seeking the protection and mercy of Allah. The festival is celebrated as a symbol of service, spirit and patience by giving a lot of charity to everyone, rich and poor

