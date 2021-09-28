YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should break his silence on drug smuggling: Varla Ramaiah

Mangalagiri: TDP leader Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should come before the public and clarify his government's stand on the involvement of Andhra Pradesh-based Aashi trading company in the smuggling of lakhs of crores worth drugs into India.

Ramaiah said that it was high time for the Chief Minister to give his response on the reported import of Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth heroin by Vijayawada-based Aashi company in June this year. Jagan Reddy should speak on this since the AP DGP and CM's advisor lost all credibility because of their misleading and irresponsible statements.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that there were doubts about the activities of Zulfi Ravdjee, who was appointed as the AP Government's Special Representative to the Middle East countries. He was stated to be a close associate of YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy. Was it not a fact that Zulfi Ravdjee was taking care of the CM's money laundering and other unlawful activities?

The TDP leader asked what were the Vijayawada links with Afghanistan drugs? The CM should explain what were the relations between Machavaram Sudhakar of Aashi company and Ali Shah of Kakinada. There were reports of Ali Shah having strong links with YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy. What were the relations between Ali Shah and MLA's brother Veerabhadra Reddy? It was a fact that Sudhakar and Ali Shah belonged to the same village. The Dwarampudi family was carrying out all sorts of illegal activities by keeping iron control over Kakinada port.

Ramaiah pointed out that BJP MP Subrahmanyam Swamy himself tweeted on September 24 that Rs 1.80 lakh crore worth heroin was seized at Adani port (Mundra). Subrahmanyam Swamy was a well-wisher of CM Jagan Reddy and often spoke highly about the AP CM. The time has come for clarifying all doubts on 'who is drug don of AP?' If CM Jagan would not open his mouth, then the people would have to believe that he had links with the drug mafia, he added.