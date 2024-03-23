YS Jagan receives accolades for giving tickets to common people

YSR Congress Party President and Chief Minister YS Jagan has set a new precedent in politics by nominating candidates from common, financially humble backgrounds for MLA candidates in the upcoming elections. This move has been hailed as a refreshing change in a time when political parties often prioritize candidates' financial strength.

One such candidate announced by the YSR Congress Party is Eeralakkappa, a former Sarpanch and current employment guarantee worker from Gudibanda Mandal Palaram. Coming from a simple farmer's family, Eeralakkappa has been actively serving the public in various capacities over the years. Despite his previous roles as a teacher and village Sarpanch, Eeralakkappa is currently working as a laborer to support his family.









Local residents commend Eeralakkappa for his dedication to solving the problems of the people around him, as well as his efforts in providing education to underprivileged children in the area. Visiting Eeralakkappa's humble abode, a reporter observed his family living in a basic petal shed, highlighting the financial struggles he faces.

CM Jagan's decision to nominate Eeralakkappa as a candidate has received praise from the local community, with many expressing their support for the deserving candidate. While some opposition voices have questioned the selection of a candidate from a non-elite background, the party leadership stands by their decision to give opportunities to individuals like Eeralakkappa who have a proven track record of service to the people.

Just as in the past when common individuals like Nandigam Suresh were elected as MPs, the nomination of Eeralakkappa reflects the YSR Congress Party's commitment to promoting grassroots leaders. Despite facing financial constraints in running an election campaign, Eeralakkappa's candidacy has been met with overwhelming support from the party and the local community.

