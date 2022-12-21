YS Jagan redefines welfare

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said he firmly believes that power was an opportunity to serve the people, but one should not become blind with it. This is what God expects from leaders, he said, while participating in Christmas celebrations on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister who would be celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, party leaders say, had not only carved a niche for himself in politics but has redefined the meaning of welfare in the state riding a bumpy path.

Decentralization of development to doubling the number of districts to 26, setting up village secretariats and appointing volunteers to ensure governance at the doorstep of the people, Jagan Mohan Reddy has made an indelible mark in public policy and administration, they said.

According to ministers and senior party leaders, the YSRCP government had focussed on Education, Medical and Agriculture sectors. Even Industrialisation has been rapid, they claimed. Renovating schools and introducing English medium in schools, distribution of tabs and TV sets among students along with nutritious food were some of his achievements, they said. Jagan, they said, lost no time in implementing Navaratnalu and had introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) which had won appreciation internationally.

Among other important schemes were Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, Vidya Kanuka, 30-lakh houses to the poor, comprehensive land resurvey and numerous other measures he has been pursuing. Other areas of priority were green energy besides industries from the IT sector to manufacturing units, food processing, exports, development of ports and Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

With the mandate was unprecedented, they said the government worked hard to fulfil 95 percent of the poll promises.