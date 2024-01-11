YS Jagan releases Jagananna Thodu scheme funds, says the scheme stood as model for state

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan mohan Reddy, has released funds under the Jagananna Thodu scheme for the eighth installment in the state. A total of 3,95,000 people will receive interest-free loans of Rs. 10 thousand and above, with the government bearing the entire interest burden. This amounts to a total of Rs. 417.94 crore in new loans provided by CM Jagan's government. Out of the 16,73,576 beneficiaries, 5.81 lakh beneficiaries will receive Rs. 13.64 crore under interest reimbursement in this installment. In total, Rs. 431.58 crores will be deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

CM Jagan stated that his government is known for its humanity, and it has provided interest-free loans worth Rs. 417.94 crore to 3.95 lakh small traders in the state. He highlighted the progress made in four and a half years, with small traders benefiting four times from this scheme. He also emphasized the significant number of women beneficiaries, stating that about 87 percent of the beneficiaries are women, which showcases women empowerment.

Furthermore, CM Jagan mentioned that the Jagananna Thodu scheme has benefited up to 79.174 percent of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minorities, indicating social empowerment. He added that this scheme has become a model in the country and Andhra Pradesh has become a role model for other states. He credited the volunteer system for its success and highlighted the transparent governance at every step. CM Jagan expressed his hopes for further opportunities to improve and empower women.