YS Jagan reshuffles party leaders

Vijayawada: Keeping in mind the target of 175 seats for next elections, Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reshuffled the party regional coordinators and district presidents to strengthen the party.

As per the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy was appointed as coordinator of 23 affiliated wings. It may be noted that V Vijayasai Reddy has been appointed as party state coordinator in the past.

According to new set up, Botcha Satyanarayana will look after Srikakulam, Parvatipuram and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts. YV Subba Reddy: Vizianagaram, Visakha and Anakapalli. Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose and Mithun Reddy: Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari and Eluru districts. Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy and Marri Rajasekhar: Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts. Beeda Mastan Rao and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy: Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy: Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa. Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy: Annamayya, Chittoor, Anantapur and Sathyasai districts. Akepati Amarnath Reddy: Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

The party also changed some district presidents. As per the new list, following are the new district presidents: Srikakulam: Dharmana Krishsnadas, Vizianagaram: Majji Srinivasa Rao, Parvathipuram: Parikshit Raju, Alluri Sitaramaraju: Kotagulla Bhagyalakshmi, Visakhapatnam: Panchakarla Ramesh, Anakapalli: Karanam Dharmasri, Kakinada: Kurasala Kannababu, Konaseema: Ponna Venkatasatish Kumar, East Godavari: Jakkampudi Raja, West Godavari: Ch Sriranganatha Raju, Eluru: Alla Kali Krishna (Nani), Krishna: Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), NTR: Vellampalli Srinivas, Guntur: Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Bapatla: Mopidevi Venkataramana, Palnadu: Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Prakasam: Janke Venkata Reddy, Nellore: Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Kurnool: B Y Ramaiah, Nandyal: Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Anantapur: Pyla Narasimhaiah, Sri Sathyasai district: Malagundla Sankaranarayana, YSR: Kottamaddi Sureshbabu, Annamayya: Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Chittoor: K Narayana Swamy and Tirupati: Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy.

It may be noted that party state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and P Anil Kumar Yadav have been acting as party regional coordinators so far.

The Chief Minister who appointed the senior leaders as party regional coordinators after Cabinet reshuffle now changed the regional coordinators. However, there was no change in party regional coordinator post of Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. Senior minister Botcha Satyanarayana was shifted from Vizianagaram district regional coordinator to Srikakulam, Parvathipuram and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts.