YS Jagan reviews flood situation, orders authorities to be generous in helping victims

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted an emergency review on floods in Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts. He held a review meeting on Monday with collectors and officials in the Assembly Chamber on flood relief measures and several key orders were issued to the officers on this occasion. CM Jagan told officials to be generous to the flood victims and suggested showing a humanitarian perspective towards them.

He said to show generosity in every decision and ordered to provide 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of condiments, 1 kg of cooking oil, 1 kg of onion, 1 kg of potato to victims. He directed officials to give Rs 2,000 for families while leaving the rehabilitation centers and urged them to restore electricity and safe drinking water on a war footing. Meanwhile, chief minister also directed the authorities to take steps to construct the permanent constructions with quality to sustain the floods.

The chief minister ordered to compensate the families whose houses were partially damaged and asked to pay Rs 95,100 for those families whose houses were completely damaged. The chief minister has also directed to help the families of deceased constable in Nellore, village secretariat employee and the RTC conductor. He asked to take steps to compensate their families with Rs 25 lakh. CM Jagan advised the collectors to take these steps to reassure the rest of the people who lost their lives in helping in the disaster times.