YS Jagan reviews on aftermath of Cyclone, asks officials to provide assistance to victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs the authorities to be sympathetic to the victims and help them out to get back to normalcy.

During a video conference with the Collectors of cyclone-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed various aspects related to the aftermath of the cyclone. He emphasised the need to bring normalcy back to the affected areas and urged the officials to be sympathetic towards the victims. The Chief Minister stressed on providing adequate help and compensation to those affected, especially in terms of damaged houses and people returning from relief camps.

CM Jagan also emphasized the importance of restoring essential services such as electricity and transportation in the affected areas. He highlighted the need for sanitation to prevent the spread of diseases in regions where floodwater has receded.

The Chief Minister assured the farmers of the government's support, stating that they will be provided with various forms of assistance, including crop protection, purchase of stained and discolored grain, and supply of subsidized seeds.

In the review, Home Minister Taaneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy, and other senior officials were also present. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the dedication exhibited by all the officers and promised to support the family of a constable who lost his life during the cyclone by providing them with financial assistance of Rs.30 lakh. He assured all government employees, from volunteers to high-level officials, that their morale in performing their duty will be maintained and their self-esteem will be protected.