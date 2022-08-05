YS Jagan reviews on Agriculture dept. emphasises on increased usage of drones

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the concerned officials to take measures to ensure maximum benefit to the farmers of the state. He held a review meeting on agriculture at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

On this occasion, he directed the concerned ministry and officials to ensure that there are no errors in providing fertilizers to the farmers. Moreover, it is advised to examine any information from where it comes and take appropriate action.

CM Jagan said that there should be constant information from the agriculture assistant in RBKs. He said there should be monitoring of supply of seeds, distribution of fertilizers, prices of agricultural products etc.

He said that e-Crop should be completed 100 percent and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will be partnered with YSR free crop insurance scheme. Chief Minister Jagan to take appropriate measures to provide maximum benefits to the farmers and mainly discussed the use of drones in the agricultural sector.

He told the officials to prepare master trainers on the use of drones and take steps to train them on maintenance and repair of drones. Moreover, it is suggested that the students of an ITI or a polytechnic college of the constituency should be given complete training on the use, maintenance and repair of drones.