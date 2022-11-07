YS Jagan reviews on Agriculture dept. says grains should be sold as per MSP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Agriculture Department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and senior officials attended this meeting. On this occasion, the CM said that crops should not be sold to less than MSP.



He said that they are removing the role of millers in buying grain. "Harvesting of grain should continue to provide maximum benefits to the farmers and collection should continue in a more robust manner using e-cropping data," CM said adding that the department of Civil Supplies should be linked with the Department of Agriculture and appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that the farmers are benefitted. YS Jagan ordered the officials to be ready for Rabi season.



The CM directed officials to prepare to provide everything needed by the farmers like fertilizers, seeds, etc and urged them to o keep a drone in every RBK. The CM said that drones should be installed in all RBKs in the next two years. The Chief Minister ordered to keep soil testing equipment devices in every RBK and to take appropriate steps to start this program in March.