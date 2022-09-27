YS Jagan reviews on Animal Husbandry dept. asks officials to take steps for pure milk production

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday. In this meeting held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli, CM Jagan issued orders to the officials on issues like cattle hospitals, insurance for cattle, medical services like family doctor etc. He said that measures should be taken for pure milk production.



"Due to the high use of pesticides and chemicals, they enter the feed of animals in various forms and thus lead to their residues in milk, therefore, farmers should be made aware of clean milk production," YS Jagan said.

CM Jagan said to focus on organic milk production and suggested that programs should be undertaken to create better awareness on research on achieving clean milk production through low investment and organic products and the results of the researches should be made available to the farmers. He directed the officials to see that a research centre be set up to under the auspices of AMUL to carryout awareness programs.

He said that if milk and eggs are used, children will be healthy, but we are seeing situations where the health of children is affected due to the residues of chemicals in the same milk.



He ordered to continuously educate the farmers on the best practices in cattle management and direct the officials to complete the filling of Assistant Posts of Animal Husbandry Department.



Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Dr. Seediri Appalaraju, Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagireddy, Animal Husbandry Department Special CS Dr. Poonam Malakondaiah, Finance Department Principal Secretary Chiranjeevi Chaudhary, Animal Husbandry Department Director R. Amarendra Kumar and senior officials of that department were participated in the meeting.