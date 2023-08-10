YS Jagan reviews on Cooperative dept. gives directions to officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who reviewed on the cooperative department has made several statements and shared his vision for the department besides giving directions. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Andhra Pradesh (AP) is an agriculture-based state and opined that there is a need to strengthen the rural economy and improve the economic status of farmers and women.



He said that the low-interest loans should be provided for agricultural activities and self-employment programs targeted towards women and support and them by providing them with necessary resources and opportunities.

"The participation of APCAB (Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank), District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB), PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies), and RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) is crucial in achieving these goals," he said adding that the network of cooperative banks should be expanded to reach every village, with APCOB and DCCB having branches in the form of RBKs.

The Chief Minister said that the cooperative banks have unique opportunities that other banks don't have, and their activities should be intensified to support farmers and women and called on the PACS, DCCB, DCMS (District Cooperative Marketing Societies), and APCOB should increase their activities towards the stated objectives.

Stating that APCOB (Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank) has seen unprecedented progress and should be further developed, the chief minister said that Primary agricultural cooperative credit unions and Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been linked together and opined that the RBKs have been associated with each basic agricultural cooperative society.