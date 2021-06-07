YS Jagan reviews on covid status in AP, directs officials to set up children wards in hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review on coronavirus prevention measures. Deputy CM Alla Nani and Covid Task Force officials were present at the meeting. During the review, CM Jagan focused on covid treatment of pregnant women and children and ordered the development of children's wards on a war footing and the development of pediatric wards in medical colleges. It was clarified that no matter how much it costs for the development of wards.

They want to focus on setting up the best pediatrics care centers. He directed to set up 3 care centers for children and to set up pediatric care centers in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Tirupati areas. He asked to prepare plans for the construction of each hospital at a cost of about Rs. 180 crore.



On the other hand, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week and further decreased today with less than 5000 cases. However, deaths have been maintained at constant level by reporting close to 100 deaths daily. According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 64,800 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 4872 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,63,211. Similarly, 86 people died due to corona.



As many as, 13,703 people have recovered from the dreadful virus. So far in the AP state as a whole 16,37,149 people have recovered from the corona and been discharged. Currently 1,14,510 cases are active. As many as 1,98 crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

