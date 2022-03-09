YS Jagan reviews on Education dept. directs officials to set up two junior colleges in each mandal

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the education sector. The Chief Minister reviewed the decisions taken under the new education policy at the meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli. Decisions taken at the last meeting, setting up of schools under six categories, mapping, subject-wise teachers, English teaching, digital‌ learning, setting up of two junior colleges per zone, etc. issues were discussed.

The officials briefed CM Jagan on the decisions taken in the education department and their implementation. They said that apart from mapping, other schools have also been mapped so far in line with the new curriculum. The officials said he has been teaching students to teach an English word every day since February 14th.

However, CM Jagan directed the authorities to take appropriate steps to enhance the digital learning and teaching capacity of teachers from Class VIII next year. He said that steps should be taken to have one co-education junior college and one women's junior college for each mandal and junior colleges should be identified as non-existent mandals. He directed to set up a toll-free number for receiving complaints on schools, facilities provided, etc., and take steps to implement the SCERT recommendations.