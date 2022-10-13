YS Jagan reviews on education dept. officials brief over the progress of works

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the school education department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. The officials of the education department explained the progress of the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting as per the instructions of the CM. They said Rs.1120 crores have been released so far in this financial year for day-to-day works.

The officials said that they have made a definite plan to provide the Vidya Kanuka kits by the time the schools open in the academic year 2023-24 and the tender process has already started. The officials stated that they are implementing the CM's orders to bring regular reports from the secretariat employees on the management issues of the schools, and the reports are coming regularly.

Following these reports, the CM ordered to take immediate action without any laxity. Officials said that the tabs have started reaching in connection with the scheme of giving tabs to 8th-class children and revealed that more than 1.5 lakh tabs are available and the rest will be arrived soon.

The CM said that once the tabs are available, the work of loading the content should also start immediately. The government is distributing a total of 5,18,740 tabs to the students and teachers of class 8. Officials said that first it will be distributed to the teachers and they will be made aware of its content. Moreover, BYJUs e-content will be provided from class 4 to class 10.

Apart from the tabs, the students are also being allowed to download the content on their phones at home to make it accessible to other students of these classes, the officials said. The CM ordered the officials to include this content in the textbooks as well.

The officials said that content that costs thousands of rupees outside the market is being downloaded for free on their cell phones. The chief minister said that it is unfortunate that educational programs and decisions that are good for the students are dragged into politics and enraged that even school children are not excluded from politics.