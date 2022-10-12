YS Jagan reviews on Energy dept. asks officials to ensure no shortage of coal reserves

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Energy Department on Wednesday. On this occasion, CM Jagan issued key orders to the officials and advised the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of coal reserves in the state. "In view of rising foreign coal prices, efforts should be made to supply it domestically and make appropriate arrangements," he said.

The chief minister ordered to prepare a special plan for the next summer so that there are no power outages and advised to take measures to that extent keeping in mind the conditions around the world and prepare appropriate plans. CM Jagan suggested to make plans to get full benefits from Suliyari and Mahanadi coal boxes.

Meanwhile, the officials informed CM Jagan that till now 16,63,705 farmers have agreed to install meters for agricultural pump sets. On this occasion, Jagan suggested that the distribution of electricity to agricultural pump sets should be very transparent and of high quality and directed officials to create continuous awareness to farmers about meters. He asked to provide details to the farmers on the benefits of the meters from time to time so that it will be possible to distribute sufficient electricity and can avoid burning of transformers will not burn. He said that the electricity distribution companies will install the meters without costing a single penny to the farmers. The cost of electricity used will also be sent directly to farmers' accounts.

CM Jagan stated that farmers are benefiting on a large scale due to the pilot project undertaken in Srikakulam district.

Power, Forest Environment, Underground Mines, Science and Technology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, CS Sameer Sharma, Power Department Special CSK Vijayanand, Finance Department Special CS SS Rawat, AP Genco MD B Sridhar and other senior officials participated in this meeting.