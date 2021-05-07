YS Jagan reviews on grain procurement, says Miller's should not involve in grain collection

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed to activate the Agriculture Advisory Committees and make the Agricultural Advisory Committees fully aware of all issues. He advised the committees to be supportive of farmers starting crop planning. He said women farmers should also be involved in the process. He clarified that millers should not be involved in the collection of grains and opined it is up to the authorities to decide which mill to send the grains. He said that farmers should not be harmed in any way.

He warned the officials that proper procurement of grain should be done through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and that there should be no problems anywhere in the door delivery of ration rice. The Chief Minister held a review on Friday on grain procurement and ration door delivery at his camp office.



He said that millers should not be involved anywhere in grain collection, only the authorities should know which village crop is going to which miller and district Collectors should collect their own gonad bags if required. He asserted that grains should not be sent to the nearest miller for cost control instead should take a district as unit and sent to the mills. He said we have to buy ourselves by the time we are told to buy and asserted that entire process should be undertaken by the government itself.



YS Jagan further said that the department of civil supplies has the same responsibility as the Department of Agriculture in relation to RBK and asked department to own RBK and provide grains to the farmers. He said Department of Agriculture should see that the farmers does not buy seeds outside and should be supplied through RBKs.



He said that the ration rice should be delivered without any problem and asked that everyone should receive the rice. He asserted that MDUs (Mobile Dispensing Unit) should work to deliver the rice to beneficiaries. CM Jagan said that there should be no compromise on the quality of the rice and opined that the steps should be taken to take it to the village and ward secretariat if anyone misses the ration at home.