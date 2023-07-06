Live
- Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'
- Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1
- Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist
- Eknath Shinde will remain CM, assures Maharashtra BJP chief
- We are not a sporting nation. Missing bronze medal at Rio Olympics was very painful, says Sania Mirza
- Bone health is important for women
- Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
- MS Dhoni fans erect massive 77 feet cutout in Nandigama ahead of his birthday
- How creative education empowers students to unlock their inherent creativity
- Supreme Court defers hearing on plea for directions to EC to conduct Assembly polls in J&K
YS Jagan reviews on Housing Dept. asks to expedite house construction works
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who conducted review on housing dept. emphasised on the need to focus on alternative land procurement in areas where the distribution of house plots has been halted due to court cases.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the housing department at his camp office in Tadepalli and discussed on the progress of Jagananna colonies. The officials provided details on the completion of houses and stated that 4,24,220 houses have been completed so far. They said that 5 lakh houses will be constructed by August 1.
During the meeting, CM Jaganmohan Reddy made several instructions to officials. He emphasised the need to focus on alternative land procurement in areas where the distribution of house plots has been halted due to court cases. He also stressed the importance of completing house construction in Visakhapatnam within the stipulated time and directed appropriate action to be taken to ensure the completion of houses by December.
Furthermore, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the importance of collecting lands to provide grants for new houses and expressed concerns about obstacles created to prevent the poor from receiving houses under CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority).
The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to ensure the completion of construction of houses and instructed officials to take all necessary legal steps to achieve this goal.