YS Jagan reviews on Housing Dept. asks to expedite house construction works

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the housing department at his camp office in Tadepalli and discussed on the progress of Jagananna colonies. The officials provided details on the completion of houses and stated that 4,24,220 houses have been completed so far. They said that 5 lakh houses will be constructed by August 1.

During the meeting, CM Jaganmohan Reddy made several instructions to officials. He emphasised the need to focus on alternative land procurement in areas where the distribution of house plots has been halted due to court cases. He also stressed the importance of completing house construction in Visakhapatnam within the stipulated time and directed appropriate action to be taken to ensure the completion of houses by December.

Furthermore, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the importance of collecting lands to provide grants for new houses and expressed concerns about obstacles created to prevent the poor from receiving houses under CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority).

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to ensure the completion of construction of houses and instructed officials to take all necessary legal steps to achieve this goal.