YS Jagan reviews on housing dept. directs officials to continuously monitor the works

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the housing department on Thursday. In this review held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli, the progress of Jagananna Colonies and TIDCO housing works was discussed with the officials. Speaking on the occasion, CM said that the main purpose of this program is to give houses to all the homeless. He said that Rs. 5,655 crores have been spent for the financial years.

CM Jagan ordered the officials to continuously monitor the construction of houses. He said that by visiting the layouts, there will be an opportunity to review the progress of the construction of the houses and take appropriate measures from time to time. He said that the photos should also be uploaded after visiting the layouts. The officials informed the CM that every Saturday is organised as housing day.

CM Jagan further said that the construction of houses should be completed on schedule and directed that the officials to ensure option-3 has main focus on construction of houses for selected beneficiaries. He said that

there should be three types of infrastructure when houses are completed.

In this review meeting, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, CS Sameer Sharma, AP State Housing Corporation Limited Chairman Davuluri Dorababu, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, Energy Department Special, AP TK TK Vijayana were present in this review meeting. MD CH Sridhar, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Land Administration Secretary Imtiaz, Housing Special Secretary Rahul Pandey and other senior officials were present.