YS Jagan reviews on housing scheme, gives directions to officials to expedite works

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the housing department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. The officials explained the progress of housing scheme across the state and opined that construction of houses is going on fast. Apart from TIDCO, the government has spent Rs 6,435 crore for construction of houses in this financial year, officials said.



Officials revealed that they regularly go to the respective layouts and inspect the progress of the construction of the houses and inspected the layouts 4 times in the month of December. They said that as per the CM's orders, special measures will be taken on the quality of construction of houses. Officials said that all four types of tests will be conducted.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan said that the construction of electricity, water and drainage should be completed by the time houses were complete. He asked the officials to talk to the beneficiaries of the houses from time to time and give them electricity connections when they reach a certain stage. The CM ordered to look for alternatives immediately where the construction of houses has been stopped due to various court disputes.

In this review meeting, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, AP Housing Corporation Chairman Davuluri Dorababu, TIDCO Chairman Jammana Prasannakumar, CS Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, Land Administration Special CS, G Prasad CSK Vijayanand, AP Tidco MD CH Sridhar, CCLA Secretary Imtiaz, AP State Housing Corporation MD G Lakshmi Shah, Housing Department Special Secretary Mohammed Dewan and other senior officials were present.