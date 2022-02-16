YS Jagan reviews on revenue dept., ask officials to examine methods to increase state revenue

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a review at his camp office in Tadepalli with the departments that provide financial resources to the state. The CM directed the authorities to study the policies being followed by various states for additional revenue and asked to examine what methods and policies are being followed in the respective states to increase SOR (state's own revenue). The CM said that appropriate ideas should be made to increase the state's own revenue and focus on implementing these. The CM said that officials from the concerned departments should meet regularly to review the progress on these issues from time to time.

YS Jagan said that the ollectors must be proactive in bringing in revenue to the government and have to move forward following transparent policies. "Officers must adhere to strict SOPs when exercising their discretion in order to maximize revenues; the focus should be on recovering arrears by resolving pending VAT cases," YS Jagan said.

He said that the process of registrations within the village and ward secretariats should be expedited as soon as possible and opined that a review on the registration services already received in 51 village and ward secretariats should be done and make appropriate changes and additions. "Corruption incidents and errors that have come to light in the offices of the Sub-Registrar should not be allowed to re-enter the village and ward secretariats," CM said.

Meanwhile, the officials said the poor have benefitted immensely from free registrationsa nd opined that poor are benefitted with Rs 400.55 crore in the form of free registrations through the OTS scheme. Officials said TIDCO has benefited the poor by another Rs 1,230 crore through free home registrations.