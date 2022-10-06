YS Jagan reviews on revenue dept, directs officials to avoid hurdles for tax collections

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the revenue-generating departments. In this review held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli, the officials explained that the revenues of the state are increasing at a rapid pace. They said that the revenue growth in the first six months of the financial year is promising and clarified that the GST collection and other revenues are close to the target.

The officials claim that due to the strict implementation of transparent policies and regulations, the revenues are in the growth. They said that Rs. 25,928 crores revenue was generated out of targetted Rs.27,445 crores till September 2022. "During this period, the country's average GST collection was 27.8 percent, while in AP it was 28.79 percent," officials said The CM advised the officials to pay special attention to prevent leakages in tax collection and to develop a process so that the people can pay taxes through transparent and easy procedures.

The officials were directed to show alternative means of livelihood to those whose profession is making adulterated alcohol. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that those who have a license only have to do mining and asked officials to sort out if there are any problems. He said actions should be taken to increase revenue in the transport department.