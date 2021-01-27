YS Jagan says Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu' scheme is a continuous process, asks officials to monitor

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that if a person who has applied for a house site pattas should be given a title of the house after being found eligible within 90 days. Within the first 12 days of receiving the application for the house site pattas, the volunteer and the village secretariat staff were told to complete the physical verification.

Of the 30,06,673 house plots across the state, 26,21,049 plots have been distributed and the authorities have been directed to complete the rest within two to three days. A total of 87.17 per cent of the rails were distributed and 90.28 per cent of the distribution was completed in the colonies.

CM YS Jagan on Wednesday conducted a review on 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu' at the camp office. Allocation and distribution of house plots is an ongoing process and the authorities have been directed to monitor it from time to time.

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the Beneficiaries should be identified through social audit and measures should be taken for uniformity and quality in structures. He said full details should be reported on the facilities provided in a colony, their modes of construction, etc.

Internet should also be provided in the YSR Jagananna colonies. He said that bio mining should be done in dumping yards and asserted that the process should begin as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the officials briefed CM Jagan on the steps being taken to create infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna colonies. They have promised to complete the comprehensive project report (DPR) by March 31. Officials said various government departments would be involved. The officials said that they are taking all possible steps to build Anganwadi Centers, YSR clinics, primary health centers, schools, bus stands, etc. in the Jagananna colonies as per the directions of the CM.

The review was attended by Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal and Urban Development Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Housing Chief Ajay Jain, Revenue Chief Usha Rani, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and others.