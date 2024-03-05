YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the significant progress and development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, particularly focusing on the agricultural sector and economic growth during the AP Development Conference in Vizag. He emphasized that agriculture has been given top priority in the state, leading to a remarkable 70 percent growth in the sector, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in agricultural production in the country.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy also underscored the developmental strides of Visakhapatnam, comparing its growth favorably to that of Hyderabad post-state division. He emphasized the importance of key ports in the region, such as Rayapatnam, Kakinada, Moolpet, and Machilipatnam, in driving economic development. The Chief Minister highlighted the reduction in unemployment rates and the increase in employment opportunities in the state, attributing these improvements to various welfare programs and transparent implementation of schemes.

Furthermore, CM Jaganmohan Reddy expressed his commitment to the welfare and empowerment of women in Andhra Pradesh, along with the development of infrastructure and ports along the coastline. He addressed the issue of opposition parties hindering welfare schemes through legal challenges and emphasized the need for focused development strategies to benefit Visakhapatnam and its residents.

Regarding the capital city, CM Jagan clarified that Amaravati will continue to serve as the legislative capital, with ongoing plans for its development. He affirmed his dedication to the development of Visakhapatnam, stating his intention to take oath in the city after the next elections and positioning it as a hub for economic growth and prosperity in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister urged for unity and collective efforts to drive the future development and progress of Visakhapatnam, emphasizing the need to prioritize the city's interests over individual agendas for sustainable growth.