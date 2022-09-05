YS Jagan slams opposition, alleges they are trying to provoke teachers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made key comments in the context of employee concerns, cancellation of CPS, and teachers' objections to the face recognition app. He said that the government has no intention of troubling the teachers and employees and clarified that the changes are being made to provide free quality education and a better future for the children.



He said that we are working sincerely for a good solution to the pension issue and opined that they have a government that is sympathetic to the public sector and employees. He commented that while the government is doing good work, the opposition is provoking the teachers.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Chief Minister Jagan honored the best teachers in Vijayawada. CM Jagan participated in the Guru Pujotsavam festival organized by the government at A convention center in Vijayawada. On this occasion, the CM paid tribute to Dr. Sarve Radhakrishna's statue. After that, the best teachers were felicitated and presented the awards.