YS Jagan starts distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits in Adoni

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday formally launched the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in Adoni. Addressing the gathering Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that with the grace of God, the government is starting a good program today and opined that they are providing kits to 47.40 lakh students with Rs.931 crores for education. "Every household should have a good education to get out of poverty and everyone should study English medium," Jagan said



The chief minister said that the government has changed the face of government schools through Nadu-Nedu and by providing nutritious food to school children with the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. 'We are making BYJU's app available to underprivileged children and given bilingual textbooks for the students including Oxford dictionary," YS Jagan asserted adding that they have brought radical changes in the education system focusing on the future of children. He said Jagananna Vidya Kanuka is being distributed at the beginning of the academic year for the students of classes 1 to 10. CM Jagan said that the value of each kit is Rs.2000.



As requested by local MLA Sai Prasad Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy granted a government degree college to Adoni. It was announced from the floor of the assembly that Rs. 50 crore will be sanctioned for the expansion of BT roads and roads to the Autonagar and Jagananna colonies.