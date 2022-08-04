YS Jagan stops his convoy for a child, assures help from the government

During his visit to Tuni in the district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again expressed his generosity. Spotting a mother with a baby in the crowd, he stopped his convoy and got down. After asking about the mother's details, he moved by her hardship.

Tanuja, who hails from Mandapam village of Sankhavaram mandal, Prattipadu constituency, has a son. The child is suffering from illness. She tried to meet CM Jagan for help. In that attempt, she tried to make her son visible to the CM's convoy. CM Jagan noticed that and stopped the convoy. The mother and child were called and found out the problem.

When CM Jagan asked Tanuja to explain her child's health condition and help him, he promptly responded. CM Jagan ordered the Kakinada district collector to solve the problem.