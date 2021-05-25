YS Jagan thanks Reliance Foundation for sending Oxygen trains to AP to battle Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has thanked prominent businessman and Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani. He thanked the Reliance Foundation for helping out by sending Oxygen Express trains to Andhra Pradesh. Jagan tweeted that your help to Andhra Pradesh, which is battling the covid epidemic, is unforgettable. I hope your support for Andhra Pradesh will continue.





I thank Mukesh Ambani ji and @ril_foundation for extending their support by sending in Oxygen Express trains to Andhra Pradesh and helping the state in its fight against #COVID19. Looking forward to your continuous support. @mpparimal — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 24, 2021







Corona cases have been increasing in Andhra Pradesh despite the curfew being enforced for more than two weeks and demand for the oxygen has grown significantly. The Andhra Pradesh government has focused on oxygen supply after the incident in which many people died due to untimely delivery of oxygen at Tirupati RUIA Hospital. Oxygen is being imported from other states from time to time to avoid shortage.

On the occasion, Jagan extended his heartfelt thanks to the Reliance Foundation and Tata Steel Limited. "My heartfelt thanks to Tata Steel Ltd for their commitment to support AP in these tough times. TATA Steel has supplied more than 1000 MT of LMO to AP, which is crucial in our fight against COVID-19," YS Jagan wrote in another tweet.





My heartfelt thanks to @TataSteelLtd for their commitment to support AP in these tough times. TATA Steel has supplied more than 1000 MT of LMO to AP, which is crucial in our fight against #COVID19. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 24, 2021



